India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1: ‘LEADER VIRAT KOHLI’ is trending on top on social media platform X with the internet praising Virat Kohli's brilliance as a player and how well he understands the playing conditions

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj led an onslaught against South Africa as he clinched 6 wickets in the first session of the 2nd Test match at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. Mohammed Siraj single-handedly demolished one of the finest batting lineups of the world on their home-turf. But, credit where it's due, as India's star Virat Kohli also helped Mohammed Siraj to clinch at least one wicket. "LEADER VIRAT KOHLI" is trending on X with a video from the match, where Virat Kohli can be seen signaling Mohammed Siraj and the pacer clinches Marco Jansen's wicket on the next ball. The internet praising Virat Kohli's brilliance as a player and how well he understands the playing conditions. Although Mohammed Siraj was furious on Day 1, the remarkable performance would not have been possible without the valuable inputs of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli steering India's innings

After displaying his magic on the field, Virat Kohli is again finding himself playing a crucial role with KL Rahul as India lost 4 wickets in 30 overs. Virat Kohli is steering India's innings well and is close to another half-century.

India wrapped South Africa on its one of the lowest scores of 55 and the batters had a good opportunity to play a strong innings for India and take a good lead against the Proteas. But, pacer Kagiso Rabada had different plans as he struck early and dismissed young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played in a good partnership, but pacer Nandre Burger clinched back-to-back three wickets to create instability in India's innings. Virat Kohli is again looking calm on the crease and is well aware of the responsibility he has today.

