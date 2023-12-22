India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli flies back home ahead of 1st Test due to emergency, another batter ruled out
India vs South Africa, 1st Test match: BCCI sources didn't reveal the nature of emergency and have not yet announced Virat Kohli's replacement
India vs South Africa, 1st Test match: After clinching the One Day International (ODI) series on Thursday, the next aim Team India has in mind is to create history by winning a Test series in South Africa. The selectors have carefully chosen the squad for the two Test matches beginning from Tuesday (26 December), but the plans might get disrupted as India's star Virat Kohli had to fly back home due to some emergency in his family.