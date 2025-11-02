India vs South Africa Women's World Cup: List of batting records broken by Smriti Mandhana, others in final

India are taking on South Africa in the final of the 2025 edition of the women's World Cup. Indian batters posted a considerable total of 298 for the Proteas after batting first.

Advertisement

India's women batters have broken a number of records during the first innings. Here we take a look at them:

1. Smriti Mandhana, India's star batter, has achieved a career milestone by becoming the Indian with the highest runs at an edition of the women's world cup tournament, surpassing former captain Mithali Raj. In 2017, Raj had scored 409 runs, which Mandhana has surpassed with 434 runs with an average of 54.25.

2. Shafali Verma has now become the owner of the record of scoring the highest ever as an opener for India in the final of any limited-overs World Cup tournament. The highest till date was Punam Raut's 86 against England in 2017 and Virender Sehwag's 82 against Australia in 2003.

Advertisement

3. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has now become the player with the most number of runs in the knockout stages of the women's ODI World Cup with 331 runs. The highest before this was Australia's Belinda Clark with 330 runs.

4. Deepti Sharma has also etched her name in the history books today by becoming the first cricketer to register 200 runs as well as 15 scalps in a women's World Cup edition.

5. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has also scripted a unique record, joining West Indies' Deandra Dottin as the player with the most number of sixes in a single edition of the women's World Cup. Both have scored 12, with Dottin's record coming in 2013.

6. The target of 299 that India has set for South Africa is the second-highest in the history of women's World Cup finals, with the highest being Australia's 356-5 in 2022 against England.

Advertisement

Other key stats Although the match was initially delayed due to rain, there will be no loss of overs.

This match will see a new champion being crowned the best women's cricket team in the world.

India are in the final after getting the better of defending champions and seven-time winners Australia in the final, when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team defeated won by five wickets.

Also Read | Deepti Sharma achieves rare feat that no cricketer ever has in a World Cup

South Africa, on the other hand, defeated England, who are four-time champions, by a whopping 125 runs to seal their spot in the final.

This is the third final of India after disappointments in 2005 and 2017.

In ODI matches between India and South Africa's women's teams, matters are tied with each team winning thrice each.