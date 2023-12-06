India vs South T20I series: Full schedule, timing, squads and more

Team India will begin their tour of South Africa which will be around for a month and includes a 3-match ODI series and two test matches which are important for qualification in the World Test Championship. However, the first test for the Men in Blue will be in the 3-match t20 international matches which will be important as the T20 World Cup will be held next year and it is one of the final chances for Team India to get a look into the probable players before the World Cup.

Team India will play the first T20I against South Africa on 10 December at Durban and the match will start at 9.30 pm IST. The second T20I will be played at Gqeberha on 12 December and the final T20 international match will be played in Johannesburg on 14 December.

Suryakumar Yadav led India against Australia at home and will now be leading the team in South Africa and Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Team South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram in the T20I series against India

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

The T20 matches between India and South Africa will begin at 9:30 PM in the evening and will go up till around 12:30 AM IST. The timings for ODI and Test matches is kept at 1:30 PM in the afternoon.

