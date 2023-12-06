India vs South T20I series: Full schedule, timing, squads and more
India vs South T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav led India against Australia at home and will now be leading the team in South Africa and Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.
Team India will begin their tour of South Africa which will be around for a month and includes a 3-match ODI series and two test matches which are important for qualification in the World Test Championship. However, the first test for the Men in Blue will be in the 3-match t20 international matches which will be important as the T20 World Cup will be held next year and it is one of the final chances for Team India to get a look into the probable players before the World Cup.