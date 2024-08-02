India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more

After finishing the T20I series with a clean sweep of 3-0, India will shift their focus to the ODI series. The first match will be held on August 2 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Men in Blue, now led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Gautam Gambhir, will look to continue their winning streak. Sri Lanka will take positives from their performance in the T20I series and seek to challenge India in the ODI series.

India Squad India’s top-order batting lineup is strong with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are returning. Rishabh Pant is there to add more excitement to the line-up. It will be interesting to see if India include Shivam Dube or Riyan Parag. That will give India additional bowling options.

India's key bowlers are Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj. After his impressive performance in IPL 2024, Harshit Rana may also make his international debut. Rohit Sharma will also have the option to choose Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka Squad Sri Lanka face major injury issues before the first game, with Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka out of the ODIs. This adds to the absence of Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara since the T20Is.

Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga are named as replacements. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis need to maintain their scoring. Sadeera Samarawickrama and captain Charith Asalanka are crucial for batting. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are expected to lead the bowling.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record India and Sri Lanka have played 168 ODI cricket matches against each other. India have won 99 of those while Sri Lanka have won 57. Eleven matches did not produce any results. India have won all of the last 5 matches against Sri Lanka.

The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI match against India was in July 2021. India put up a total of 225. Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets with 48 balls remaining, as per D/L method.

India vs Sri Lanka: Pitch report Premadasa offers a lot of advantages for the spinners. However, pacers are likely to be effective early during the innings. In the last 5 years, 82% of teams winning the toss decided to bat first.

The last ODI match at the venue was played between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January. Zimbabwe won the toss, chose to bat first but were dismissed for 96 runs. Sri Lankan spinners took 8 wickets, with Wanindu Hasaranga claiming 7 of those. Sri Lanka chased down the target in 27 overs and won by 8 wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka: Weather Thunderstorms have lashed Colombo. However, it is likely to settle down before the match starts. The match will likely get interrupted as further thunderstorms and rains are predicted in the evening, as per AccuWeather. The possibility of rain is as high as 78% throughout the next few hours.

The temperature will be around 28-30 degrees. The humidity will be at 81%.

India vs Sri Lanka: Key players Veterans like Rohit and Virat will claim the limelight. However, Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag may play key roles if they are included in the team. Kuldeep is likely to trouble Lankan batters.

For the hosts, Maheesh Theekshana will be a key bowler. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will be their key batters.