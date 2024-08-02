India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Why Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, others are wearing black armbands?

  • The Indian players were seen wearing a black armband as they were tribute to former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, who breathed his last in Vadodara on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated2 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
India's wicketkeeper KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
India’s wicketkeeper KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI)

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli donning the ODI jersey after nearly nine months, there was something unusual in their arms. Both players were seen wearing a black armband as they paid tribute to former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

“Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday,” BCCI said.

Not only just Rohit or Virat but all Indian cricketers were seen wearing the black armband.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gaekwad breathed his last in Vadodara after a battle with cancer. As per stats, his international career spanned over a decade, during which he represented India in 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs.

He is best remembered for his brave 81 at Jamaica in 1976, where he weathered the storm against a ferocious bowling attack on a tricky pitch, and his gritty 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar in 1983, where he batted for 671 minutes, noted BCCI.

Gaekwad was appointed head coach in 1997 and steered the team to notable successes.

On his demise, BCCI president Roger Binny said, "Aunshuman Gaekwad's passing is a great loss for Indian cricket. His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they cope with this loss.”

India Vs Sri Lanla, 1st ODI:

In the first ODI at Colombo on Friday, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

They had scored 195 off 7 wickets in 46 overs . India are yet to bat.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
