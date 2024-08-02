India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Will rain disrupt Rohit and Virat’s welcome party? Check full weather report

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in India colours for the first time since the T20 World Cup when the ODI series against Sri Lanka begins today. Notably, Team India had whitewashed the hosts in the T20I leg of the series and the Rohit-led Men in Blue would look to replicate the same performance in the ODI leg of the series. All three matches of the India-Sri Lanka ODI series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team India would be hoping to the kinks in their opening playing XI as they look ahead at next year's Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka led Sri Lanka would be looking to get back the winning momentum after losing 3 back to back T20 matches.

Will rain play spoilsport during 1st ODI match? As per Accuweather, the temperature in Colombo is set to stay between 27 degree Celsisus to 31 degrees today. In bad news for cricket fans, the weather forecaster also states that there is a 78% chance of rainfall during the day and 88% chance of rainfall during the night today, suggesting that rain will likely affect the 1st ODI match.

When and where to watch 1st ODI match? The first ODI encounter between India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo starting at 2:30 PM (India Time). The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV website and app.

India predicted XI for 1st ODI: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul back in the setup for ODI series, the playing XI is likely to remain relatively settled. Perhaps the only confusion here is if coach Gambhir would likely to keep trusting his instincts with Riyan Parag even in the ODI setup or bring Shivam Dube back for the ODI setup.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube/Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

India and Sri Lanka squad: Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando