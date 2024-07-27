Sri Lanka will host India for a limited-overs series. The Men in Blue, confident after a 4-1 series win against Zimbabwe, is led by Suryakumar Yadav and coached by Gautam Gambhir.

Sri Lanka are ready to host India for a limited-overs series. The series starts with three T20I matches at Pallekelle and three ODIs at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India seek revenge for their 2021 loss while Sri Lanka aim to dominate at home. The 1st T20I match will take place on July 27.

India Squad The Men in Blue, confident after a 4-1 series win against Zimbabwe, is led by Suryakumar Yadav and coached by Gautam Gambhir. The cricket squad features young talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, with Suryakumar at number three.

The middle order includes Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are the wicketkeepers. Spin options include Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel. The pace attack is led by Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed, with Pandya as an additional option.

Sri Lanka Squad Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, has a strong squad with Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando in the batting lineup. Dinesh Chandimal and Dasun Shanaka add experience.

The bowling attack features Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, and spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record India and Sri Lanka have played 29 T20I matches against each other. India have won 19 of those while Sri Lanka have won 9. One match did not produce any results. In the last 5 matches played between the two, India have won 3 times and Sri Lanka twice.

These two teams last played against each other in January 2023. Surya (112 off 51 balls) was the Player of the Match as India won by 91 runs.

India vs Sri Lanka: Pitch report Pallekelle offers a balanced batting track, offering equal opportunities for bowlers and batters. The average first-innings score is 171. The highest successful chase is 196. The monsoon season will make the dew factor significant.

India vs Sri Lanka: Weather Thunderstorms have lashed Kandy, where the match will take place. It won't settle down before 3 PM and will again be active around 5 PM. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM.

As per AccuWeather, the chances of rain during the match are as low as 10%. The temperature will be in mid-20s. The humidity will be 80-90% during the play.

India vs Sri Lanka: Key players SKY will be a key player for India. As a captain, he has played 7 matches and scored 300. He scored a century and two 50s as a T20I captain. He has scored 254 runs in 5 matches against Sri Lanka, with his highest score being 112*.

Matheesha Pathirana is expected to play a major role for Sri Lanka. This will be his debut against India. However, he knows Indian players as he plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He has played only 9 matches for his national team and taken 14 wickets, with an average of 17.07.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match: When and how to watch The 1st T20I match will be played on July 27 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 7 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.

