India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Squads, timings, where to watch, other details

Sri Lanka's tour of India will begin on Tuesday and the first T20 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Sri Lanka is in India till 15 January and the two South Asian giants will face each other in three T20s and three ODIs. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian team for the T20 series against the Sri Lankans while for the ODI series, Rohit Sharma is expected to take the command back.

The toss of the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled at 6:30 PM and the match will begin at 7:00 PM. The match will be streamed live from the Wankhede Stadium and viewers can watch it live on Star Sports and Hotstar.

India has chosen a very dynamic squad for the T20 series as the big-ticket players are not playing for different reasons.

Indian Squad. Hardik Pandya (C), Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lankan Squad. Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan.

Both teams will take the series very seriously as 2023 is the year of the ODI Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka can feel confident about knocking out India from the Asia Cup and ultimately winning the trophy, while the Indian team can trust its instincts after recent victories against Bangladesh.

For India, the match is more crucial as senior players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah are not playing and the young players have a good opportunity to leave a mark.

With its smaller boundaries, Wankhede Stadium has been a high-scoring venue and the chasing team usually has an edge while playing in the stadium.