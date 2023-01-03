India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Squads, timings, where to watch, other details

Sri Lanka's tour of India will begin on Tuesday and the first T20 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Sri Lanka is in India till 15 January and the two South Asian giants will face each other in three T20s and three ODIs. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian team for the T20 series against the Sri Lankans while for the ODI series, Rohit Sharma is expected to take the command back.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}