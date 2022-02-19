Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20i series against Sri Lanka, Chetan Sharma, Chairman of BCCI's Senior Selection Committee informed, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been rested for both Test and T20i series against Sri Lanka.

"Yes, both the players have been given a break for the third T20 and the Sri Lanka T20s too," a member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on condition of anonymity, quoted by PTI.

Kohli, who had scores of eight, 18, nought and 17 in his previous four white-ball innings, made 52 in India's 187 for five in the second T20.

Pant, a left-hand batsman, hit an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls and put on a blistering stand of 76 with Venkatesh Iyer to give India a winning total.

Rohit Sharma announced Test Captain

Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named as India's Test captain, one of the highest-pressure jobs in world sport, completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli's exit.

Rohit, 34, will lead the side in the upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 4, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

