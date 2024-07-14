India vs Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI changes schedule for T20I, ODI matches; check the new dates

India vs. Sri Lanka 2024: The series will mark Gautam Gambhir's first tour as India’s Head Coach. He will take charge in Rahul Dravid's place.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published14 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI changes schedule for T20I, ODI matches; check the new dates (PTI Photo)
India vs Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI changes schedule for T20I, ODI matches; check the new dates (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced changes to the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The series will now start on July 27. All three T20Is will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The second match will be held on July 28 and the third on July 30. The ODI series will now start on August 2, with the second and third ODIs on August 4 and 7.

The first ODI cricket match will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Premadasa will also host the remaining two ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Kapil Dev asks for financial assistance from BCCI for this former Indian great

The Sri Lanka series will mark the first tour for Gautam Gambhir as India’s Head Coach. The T20 World Cup 2024 was a farewell tournament for Rahul Dravid, who successfully mentored the Men in Blue to become world champions. Now, it’s Gambhir’s turn to reach new heights for the men’s national team.

On July 9, the BCCI said in a statement that Gautam Gambhir’s name had been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting of Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik. The Board confirmed that the Sri Lanka series will be Gambhir’s first.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir has always been a ‘team coach’: Avesh Khan

The Board, in its statement, expressed its “heartfelt gratitude” to Dravid for his “outstanding service as Head Coach”. Under Dravid, Team India finished as runners-up in both the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship in 2023, the Board noted.

“The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen, Gambhir has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket,” the BCCI said on Gambhir.

What Gautam Gambhir said

Gautam Gambhir called it an “absolute honour” to serve his country.

Also Read | Why did BCCI select Gautam Gambhir as India’s Head Coach? No, it’s not IPL

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India,” said Gambhir.

