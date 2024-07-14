India vs. Sri Lanka 2024: The series will mark Gautam Gambhir's first tour as India’s Head Coach. He will take charge in Rahul Dravid's place.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced changes to the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The series will now start on July 27. All three T20Is will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The second match will be held on July 28 and the third on July 30. The ODI series will now start on August 2, with the second and third ODIs on August 4 and 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first ODI cricket match will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Premadasa will also host the remaining two ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka series will mark the first tour for Gautam Gambhir as India’s Head Coach. The T20 World Cup 2024 was a farewell tournament for Rahul Dravid, who successfully mentored the Men in Blue to become world champions. Now, it’s Gambhir’s turn to reach new heights for the men’s national team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On July 9, the BCCI said in a statement that Gautam Gambhir’s name had been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting of Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik. The Board confirmed that the Sri Lanka series will be Gambhir’s first.

The Board, in its statement, expressed its “heartfelt gratitude" to Dravid for his “outstanding service as Head Coach". Under Dravid, Team India finished as runners-up in both the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship in 2023, the Board noted.

“The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen, Gambhir has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket," the BCCI said on Gambhir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Gautam Gambhir said Gautam Gambhir called it an “absolute honour" to serve his country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India," said Gambhir.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!