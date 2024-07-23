India vs Sri Lanka 2024: Full schedule, T20 and ODI squads, venues, streaming details and more

Team India heads to Sri Lanka for T20 and ODI series with new captains. Gambhir appointed as coach for the first time. Several key players return while Kohli and Rohit eye 2027 ODI World Cup prospect under Gambhir's guidance.

Updated23 Jul 2024, 10:18 AM IST
India's players Suryakumar Yadav (2L), Rinku Singh (2R) and Riyan Parag (L) arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport for the upcoming Twenty20 and ODI cricket series against Sri Lanka, on the outskirts of Colombo on July 22, 2024. India to play three one day international (ODI) and three Twenty20 international cricket matches during their tour of Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
India’s players Suryakumar Yadav (2L), Rinku Singh (2R) and Riyan Parag (L) arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport for the upcoming Twenty20 and ODI cricket series against Sri Lanka, on the outskirts of Colombo on July 22, 2024. India to play three one day international (ODI) and three Twenty20 international cricket matches during their tour of Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

Team India have already departed for Sri Lanka for a 3-match T20 and ODI series starting on July 27. While the Men in Blue will have a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 format, veteran skipper Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side in the ODI leg of the tournament.

The upcoming Sri Lanka series has gained a lot of momentum as it will be the first time we will see Gautam Gambhir in the coach's chair. The former India cricketer was appointed by the BCCI earlier this month after leading KKR to their third IPL title this year.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir speaks about Rohit and Virat’s future after T20I retirement

Meanwhile, a lot of players from the T20 World Cup winning team will make a comeback during the upcoming Sri Lanka. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from 20 over cricket and Jasprit Bumrah has been given an elongated rest, other key players like Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh will be back in action in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit will back in India colours form the ODI leg of the series. The two veterans should find themselves in a comfortable spot after a statement from newly appointed coach Gambhir, stating that the duo are being looked at as a prospect for the ODI World Cup of 2027.

India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

IND vs SL 1st T20I: July 26

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: July 27

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: July 28

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja is very important, not dropped from Indian team: Ajit Agarkar

All three T20 clashes will be played at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy.

IND vs SL 1st ODI: August 1

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: August 4

IND vs SL 3rd ODI: August 7

All the three ODI matches will be played at the RPICS stadium in Colombo.

India's squad for T20 series against Sri Lanka:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

Also Read | WATCH | Team India reach Mumbai Airport, set to depart for Sri Lanka

India's squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:18 AM IST
