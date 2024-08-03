India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more

After a dramatic start to the ODI series with a tie, India and Sri Lanka now move to the 2nd ODI cricket match on August 4 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published3 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

After a dramatic start to the ODI series with a tie, India and Sri Lanka now move to the 2nd ODI cricket match on August 4 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma had an impressive start to the series. In the first ODI, he scored 58 off 47 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes. Virat Kohli (24 off 32 balls) was dismissed after a steady start. Shubman struggled before getting out for 16 off 35 balls.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Arshdeep - Rohit memes take over social media

Shreyas Iyer (23 off 23 balls) had a decent start to his comeback series. So did KL Rahul. Rahul (31 off 43 balls) and Axar Patel (33 off 57 balls) steadied the Indian batting after the Men in Blue had lost 5 wickets. Shivam Dube (25 off 24 balls) almost clinched victory for India.

In bowling, Indian spinners had an impressive day at work. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar and Washington dominated Lanka batters.

Sri Lanka Squad

In the 1st ODI, Pathum Nissanka (56 off 75 balls) looked outstanding with the bat while most other Lanka batters struggled. Dunith Wellalege remained unbeaten at 67 off 65 balls after giving his team enough push during death overs.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Highlights: Match ends in tie, India ALL OUT

Captain Charith Asalanka was unimpressive in batting. But, he compensated with the ball by taking 3/30 in 8.5 overs. In fact, he was the one who should be credited for forcing a tie while India looked all set for another victory. Wanindu Hasaranga was also impressive. He took 3 wickets, including those of Kohli and Rahul.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record

India and Sri Lanka have played 169 ODI cricket matches against each other. India have won 99 of those while Sri Lanka have won 57. Twelve matches did not produce any results.

Also Read | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Why Rohit, Virat, others are wearing black armbands?

The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI match against India was in July 2021. India set a target of 225. Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets with 48 balls remaining, as per D/L method.

India vs Sri Lanka: Pitch report

Spinners had a great run at Premadasa on August 2. The scenario is likely to continue. In the 1st ODI, Sri Lankan spinners claimed 9 out of 10 wickets. For India, however, it was more balanced. Indian spinners took 4 out of 8 wickets even though they troubled the hosts much more than the pacers.

India vs Sri Lanka: Weather

As per AccuWeather, on August 4, there is a 73% chance of rain in the afternoon and a 70% chance in the evening. The 1st ODI was unaffected even though rain was predicted throughout the match. Fans hope the same thing will happen in this match.

Also Read | Virat Kohli jokes with fan while signing autograph in Sri Lanka | Watch

The temperature will be around 28-30 degrees. The humidity will be high at around 80%.

India vs Sri Lanka: Key players

Indian spinners will also play a key role in this match. It will be interesting to see if Riyan Parag gets a chance to play. He is an explosive batter who proved successful as a spinner in the T20 series.

Also Read | Sanju Samson memes are here again

Just like India, Sri Lanka are also likely to depend on their spinners. Watch out for Nissanka and Wellalage as batters.

India vs Sri Lanka: When and how to watch

The 2nd ODI match will be played on August 4 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue