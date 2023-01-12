India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Squads, timings, where to watch, other details

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Squads, timings, where to watch, other details2 min read . 07:55 AM IST
- India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: The last time the two teams met in an ODI here, Rohit Sharma struck that world record 264 eight years back
Buoyed by the form of its top three batters, a clinical India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they face Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The last time the two teams met in an ODI here, Rohit struck that world record 264 eight years back. Now here in his favourite venue as the Indian skipper, Rohit would be definitely keen to get to a big score. That an ODI century is also eluding him since a long time -- his last ODI hundred came against Australia in January 2020 would also be an added motivation. Add young opener Shubman Gill's splendid ODI run to the Indian top three and the Indian top-order looks sorted and would once again look to dominate the pedestrian Lankan attack.
The young pace gun is a work in progress and would look to improve with every match. Skipper Dasun Shanaka has been the only silver-lining for Sri Lanka in a lopsided contest in Guwahati. From being 179/7, the premier Lankan all-rounder gave the visitors some hope with a valiant 108 not out as he would look to continue his fine form.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).
The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar app.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.Match starts: 1.30pm IST.
