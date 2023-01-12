India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Squads, timings, where to watch, other details

The last time the two teams met in an ODI here, Rohit struck that world record 264 eight years back. Now here in his favourite venue as the Indian skipper, Rohit would be definitely keen to get to a big score. That an ODI century is also eluding him since a long time -- his last ODI hundred came against Australia in January 2020 would also be an added motivation. Add young opener Shubman Gill's splendid ODI run to the Indian top three and the Indian top-order looks sorted and would once again look to dominate the pedestrian Lankan attack.