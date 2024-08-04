Rohit Sharma-led Team India are all set to take on the hosts in the second match of the ongoing ODI series at the R Premadasta Stadium in Colombo today. Team India will be looking to bounce back in the series after the 1st ODI encounter ended in a draw after the Men in Blue lost 2 consecutive wickets. However, weather forecasters have indicated that rain could play a major role on Sunday, meaning the match is likely to be shortened or worse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will rain play spoilsport during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI? According to Accuweather, there is an 89% chance of rain during the day and a 91% chance of rain during the night. Temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and 27 degrees Celsius at night. However, it should be noted that there were many adverse weather reports for the 1st ODI, but not all of them turned out to be completely accurate as the full match was played in Colombo on Thursday.

Colombo pitch report: Spinners had a great run at Premadasa on August 2. The scenario is likely to continue. In the 1st ODI, Sri Lankan spinners claimed 9 out of 10 wickets. For India, however, it was more balanced. Indian spinners took 4 out of 8 wickets even though they troubled the hosts much more than the pacers.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head to head records India and Sri Lanka have played 169 ODI cricket matches against each other. India have won 99 of those while Sri Lanka have won 57. Twelve matches did not produce any results.

India vs Sri Lanka squads: The hosts have faced a major setback ahead of the 2nd ODI encounter as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out the remaining matches of the series and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been called in the squad as his replacement.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.