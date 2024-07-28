India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I preview: Surya eyes maiden series win, Lankans look to stage a comeback

The Men in Blue, led by new skipper Suryakumar Yadav, started the 3-match T20I series on a high with a thumping 43-run victory in the opening match in Kandy. However, the task is not yet complete for the new T20 skipper with 2 matches remaining in the 20-over leg of the tournament. Moreover, it would be a huge mistake to take the hosts lightly as they are capable of threatening any opposition on their day.

India vs Sri Lanka preview: There were many positives for India in the first T20I, including the form of skipper Surya, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Besides, the impressive bowling performance of Riyan Parag would have given the team management a lot of comfort. However, Team India would like to see better contributions from their lower middle-order batsmen like Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh, all of whom failed to make an impact on Saturday.

The new-ball bowlers will also be looking to get into a rhythm by picking up some early wickets during Sunday's encounter. Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi would also like to have a better day with the ball in the second T20I.

For Sri Lanka, the hosts need to build on the impressive performance they showcased against the World Champions. Other Sri Lankan bowlers may want to replicate the template showcased by Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana on Saturday. The Lankan fielding will also have to be better if they want any chance of staying alive in this series. Dropped catches and sloppy fielding can be costly endeavour against a side as formidable as India.