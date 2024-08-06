India, finalists of the ODI World Cup 2023, are behind Sri Lanka as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the 3-ODI cricket series. The 3rd cricket match will decide if the Men in Blue can save their pride.

India Squad Captain Rohit Sharma is leading the way for India with 122 runs in 2 innings. He is also the highest scorer in the series for both teams. India’s next-best batter is Axar Patel. He has scored 77 in 2 innings.

Washington Sundar, with 4 wickets under his belt, is India's leading wicket-taker. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 3 wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh have taken 2 wickets each. Clearly, India are not at their best in the series, be it batting or bowling.

Sri Lanka Squad Jeffrey Vandersay stunned everyone in the 2nd ODI. He took 6/33 in 10 overs. He claimed the wickets A-listers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Skipper Charith Asalanka has been impressive with the ball, taking 6 wickets in 2 innings.

Dunith Wellalage is Sri Lanka’s highest scorer with 106 runs in 2 innings. He has also taken 2 wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record India and Sri Lanka have played 170 ODI cricket matches against each other. India have won 99 of those while Sri Lanka have won 58. Elevent matches did not produce any results while two ended in a tie.

India vs Sri Lanka: Pitch report Spinners have enjoyed bowling at Premadasa in this series, and the trend is going to continue. Slower bowlers like Shivam Dube have also been effective for India.

Sri Lanka have shown that, with grit and determination, batters can put up fighting totals. Their first-innings scores remain undefeated in this series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Weather As per AccuWeather, on August 7, there is around 40% chance of rain during the match. Despite predictions of rain and thunderstorms, matches in Colombo have not been affected by weather in this series. The temperature will be around 28-30 degrees.

India vs Sri Lanka: Key players Rohit Sharma will remain a key player. Fans are eager for Kohli to shine. At the same time, none of the other batters or even bowlers have managed to impress much. India will need a complete team performance to win the 3rd ODI match.

Sri Lanka have been especially impressive in their bowling. Their spinners will be their key weapons.

India vs Sri Lanka: When and how to watch The 3rd ODI match will be played on August 7 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.