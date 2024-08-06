India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: When and where to watch, squads, predicted XI and more

  • India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to prevent a series defeat when they take on the hosts Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Published6 Aug 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Colombo: India's captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's capatin Charith Asalanka shake hands after the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_04_2024_000485A)
Colombo: India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka’s capatin Charith Asalanka shake hands after the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI08_04_2024_000485A)(PTI)

Rohit Sharma led team India will be playing for pride when they take on the hosts Sri Lanka for 3rd and final match of the ongoing ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tomorrow. The first match of the series was tied while the hosts comfortably defeated the Men in Blue during the 2nd encounter. 

Notably, the last time Men in Blue were defeated in an ODI bilateral series in Sri Lanka was in 1997 when Arjuna Ranatunga led hosts whitewashed Sachin Tendulkar's men during a 3-match series. However, the hosts have never managed to be on the right side of the history in the 11 series played since then. 

While India's bowlers have done a splendid job in restricting the opposition, it's the Indian batters that have pulled the team down. While Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a good start in both the matches, the middle order have not managed to capitalize on that success. Players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are yet to get going in the series and there would be no better time to start than preventing a series loss.

When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI encounter? 

All matches in the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 7 at 2:30 PM (India Time). The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV website and app.

India and Sri Lanka squads: 

India: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 02:12 PM IST
