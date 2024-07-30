India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Preview: Surya and Co. chase clean sweep during final showdown in Kandy

Suryakumar Yadav led team India will be aiming for a series whitewash when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. Lankans, on the other hand, will be hoping for a strong performance in the final T20I as the focus shifts to the 50-over leg of the series.

Despite having new coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the helm, India have won the last two matches with relative ease thanks to an all-round effort with bat, ball and field.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has led from the front in both matches with scores of 58 and 26 in the two innings so far. Apart from Surya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have also shown their class in the opportunities they have been given in the series.

With the result of the series already decided, the focus will be on whether Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav opt to give new players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar a chance in the last T20I. There is also a big question mark over what happens if Shubman Gill, who suffered a spasm during the 2nd T20I, is available for selection for the 3rd T20I. While Gill's replacement, Sanju Samson, was dismissed for a golden duck in the 2nd T20I, it would also be unfair to leave the Kerala batsman out after just one innings.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be looking to build on the positives to mount a comeback in the final T20I. The performance of the top order batsmen would give captain Charith Asalanka a lot of confidence, but the middle order will have to start firing if Sri Lanka are to have any chance of beating the world champions.

Meanwhile, the Lankan bowlers, with the exception of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, will also have to come into their own to restrict this star-studded Indian line-up to a miserly total.

India and Sri Lanka squads: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.