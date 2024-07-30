India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Where to watch, weather report, live streaming details and more

  • India defeated Sri Lanka by 43 runs on 27 July and then by 7 wickets on 28 July at Pallekelle, that resulted in the winning the series.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated30 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
India's Suryakumar Yadav (L) plays shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
India’s Suryakumar Yadav (L) plays shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

After clinching the T20I series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on 28 July against Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka as they defeated then by 7 wickets, Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face the home team on 30 July for the last match.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav opens up of India’s T20I captaincy: ‘Want to be a leader’

In the second match, Shubman Gill could not play due to an injury and Sanju Samson was given the chance. It is is still uncertain Gill would play on Wednesday's match.

Following the T20I series, India will play a three one-day international series with Sri Lanka, and the Indian team would be led by Rohit Sharma.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Head to Head

According to stats, India and Sri Lanka have played a total 31 encounters in T20I, with India winning in 21 wins as against 9 of Sri Lanka's. Meanwhile, one match yielded no result.

Also Read | Shubman Gill missing from India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match. SKY says…

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Weather Report

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 23% chance of precipitation on Tuesday, along with a 97% likelihood of cloud cover. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, with strong gusts of wind reaching speeds of up to 33 km/h.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Live streaming details

The live telecast of the match between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (7:00pm IST).

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav equals THIS Virat Kohli’s record

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs

India: Ꮪhubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Where to watch, weather report, live streaming details and more

