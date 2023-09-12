India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Dunith Wellalage decimates India's batting order with 5 wickets, internet reacts1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 05:57 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage has been on fire as he dismissed India's top five batsman- Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: India is not in a very great position against defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on Tuesday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage has been on fire as he dismissed India's top five batsman- Rohit Sharma (53), Shubman Gill (19), Virat Kohli (3), KL Rahul (39), Hardik Pandya (5). The social media is reacting very positively to the spinner's performance who is also supported by the pitch of R. Premadasa Stadium.
India is currently playing at 175/6 in 38 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (3*) and Axar Patel (2*) on the crease. India needs a good partnership to take the score to comfortable levels and give Indian bowlers a chance to fight against Sri Lankan batters. If Sri Lanka defeats India today, it will reach very close to the finals and the fate of India might linger on the net run rate (NRR) at the end.