India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Two Sri Lankan Spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka wreaked havoc inside the Indian camp and Indian batting order collapsed like a pack of cards

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: The day has been terrible for the fans of Indian cricket as Sri Lankan bowlers destroyed mighty Indian batters one by one. Two Sri Lankan Spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka wreaked havoc inside the Indian camp and the Indian batting order collapsed like a pack of cards. The match was interrupted by the rains which rejoiced Team India fans as they are now praying for a washout. Catch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE updates here Team India started very well, with openers Rohit Sharma (53) and Shubman Gill (19) taking the game forward like the previous two innings. But, things started changing as Sri Lanka introduced spinner Dunith Wellalage who dismissed India's 5 top batsman- Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya.

The middle and lower order of India's batting collapsed completely under pressure from Sri Lankan spinners. The pitch of R. Premdasa Stadium is surely supporting the spinners as we saw with Kuldeep Yadav's amazing performance against Pakistan on Monday, but Team India batters were trusted with more responsible batting.

India all-out at 213

As the game resumed after the rains, India was all-out at 213. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj struggled well to take the Indian innings beyond 200 and now everything boils down to how India bowls in this match. India vs Sri Lanka clash is going to be a test for India's bowling strength and the presence of 3 spinners- Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel should help India's bowling.

After defeating Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs on Monday, India has secured the top spot in the Asia Cup 2023 points table. With 2 points, India also has the best net run rate (NRR) and if today Indian bowlers manage to sail against Sri Lanka, India is almost ready to enter the Asia Cup 2023 finals.