India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award. Check full list of awards
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma-led India lifted the Asia Cup 2023 trophy by crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and 263 balls left. India's Mohammed Siraj bowled a magical spell of 7 overs during which he clinched 6 wickets and became the first Indian bowler to take 4 wickets in 1 over. Hardik Pandya ensured that the lower rung of Sri Lankan batters didn't stretch much and the whole team was back to the pavilion at a score of 50 runs.