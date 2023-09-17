India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma-led India lifted the Asia Cup 2023 trophy by crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and 263 balls left. India's Mohammed Siraj bowled a magical spell of 7 overs during which he clinched 6 wickets and became the first Indian bowler to take 4 wickets in 1 over. Hardik Pandya ensured that the lower rung of Sri Lankan batters didn't stretch much and the whole team was back to the pavilion at a score of 50 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was a piece of cake for Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*). Rohit Sharma decided to skip the light of the easy victory and sent young Ishan Kishan in his place. Shubman Gill is already the top scorer in the tournament and he played like one. With the help of 9 boundaries, young Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill took Team India to its 8th Asia Cup trophy after 5 years.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: List of Award Winners 1. Catch of the Match- India's spinner Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the Catch of the Match award with prize money of $3,000.

2. Player of the Match- Without any doubt, Mohammed Siraj earned the Player of the Match award with prize money of $5,000. In a heart-touching gesture, Mohammed Siraj decided to dedicate his cash prize to the grounds staff of Colombo who did amazing work in the rain-disrupted tournament.

“No biryani here. Have been bowling well for a long time. Was missing the edges earlier. But found them today. The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today. Thought that I would bowl fuller because of the swing. When there's good bonding between fast bowlers, it's helpful for the team. I was thinking it would be great if I could stop the boundary. My best spell. This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Mohammed Siraj said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Player of the tournament- The amazing spinner Kuldeep Yadav who clinched 9 wickets in the tournament has won the player of the tournament award. “For the last one and a half years, been working on my rhythm. Being more aggressive through the crease. Loving my bowling. In T20s also the length matters a lot. It's about not thinking about wickets, just about the lengths. Have worked hard on that. Credit goes to Rohit bhai. He encouraged me to work on my speed. When fast bowlers give you a couple of wickets in powerplay, it becomes easy for spinners," spinner Kuldeep Yadav said.

4. Award for the grounds staff- In the rain-disrupted tournament, it was the hard work of the ground staff that ensured the successful completion of all the matches, and recognizing their efforts they were presented with an award of $50,000.

5. Award for the runners-up- Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka collected the runners-up prize money of $75,000 and congratulated India on its win. “It was an outstanding bowling display from Siraj. I thought it'd be a good pitch for batters, but overcast conditions played a part. Tough day for us at the office. We could've tightened our technique and would've helped batters settle in and free their arms later. Lots of positives. The way Sadeera and Kusal batted against spin, Also the way Asalanka batted. These three will score heavily in good batting conditions in India. We know how to bounce back from tough situations. We came into the final beating good sides. It's a big plus. Players will continue good cricket from the last couple of years. I would like to thank the supporters who came in numbers. Sorry about the fact we disappointed you. Still thanks for the great support. And congrats to the Indian team," Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}