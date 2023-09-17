India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Rohit Sharma-led India is set to go against defending champions Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Finals on Sunday. The match is scheduled at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and as with most of the matches, a rain threat looms for the finals of Asia Cup 2023 as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will enter the fields with some hard-learned lessons from the defeat they faced against Bangladesh on Friday. For Sri Lanka, the challenge became more intense as their lead pacer Maheesh Theekshana was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 final match due to injuries.

India vs Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 finals is going to be one of the best one-to-one matches in the tournament as both teams have shown great performance so far. India's batting has been top-notch, especially against pacers and the Sri Lankan bowling line-up has impressed everyone in the cricket fraternity.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Weather forecast As per the latest reports from AccuWeather.com, there are 50% chance of rain during the match hours in Colombo. Thunderstorms are expected at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM. It will not be surprising if the rain disrupts the match once or even twice, but the weather forecast is not as bad as it was for the earlier games.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Timing and live streaming details The final clash between India vs Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM and the toss is expected at 2:30 PM. The match will be broadcast LIVE on a Sports TV network and people can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar application or website. The live streaming can be watched for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute updates of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final match.