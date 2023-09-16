India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: What will happen if rain washes out final match?1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:23 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: While the weather forecast is not as bad as some of the previous matches, the fans are still worried and are wondering what will happen if rain plans to play spoilsport in the final match
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Apart from centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill, only one other thing has stood out in the Asia Cup 2023- rains. The rain gods have made their presence felt in almost every match of Asia Cup 2023, especially the Sri Lankan leg of the tournament. As the tournament reaches its final game on Sunday, the rain threats still loom and the cricket fans will keep their fingers crossed.