India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Apart from centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill, only one other thing has stood out in the Asia Cup 2023- rains. The rain gods have made their presence felt in almost every match of Asia Cup 2023, especially the Sri Lankan leg of the tournament. As the tournament reaches its final game on Sunday, the rain threats still loom and the cricket fans will keep their fingers crossed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per AccuWeather.com, there are 80% chance of rain during the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 final match. The weather forecast predicted thunderstorms at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM in Colombo on Sunday. While the weather forecast is not as bad as some of the previous matches, the fans are still worried and are wondering what will happen if rain plans to play spoilsport in the final match.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: What if the final match gets washed out? Like the India vs Pakistan thriller, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has also kept 18th September (Monday) as the reserve day for the Asia Cup 2023 final match. In case the weather conditions don't allow the match on Sunday, the game will resume from the same point on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, we have seen the exemplary work conducted by the grounds staff. The workers on the ground ensure that every area of the ground is properly covered so that the game can get started as soon as possible after the rain break.