India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Part-time bowler Charith Asalanka wreak havoc for India's batting, clinches 4 wickets1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:43 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Charith Asalanka is not even a full-time bowler. Before today's match, Charith Asalanka had just 1 wicket to his name in his 39 ODI innings
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: India is in trouble against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The middle and lower order batsman couldn't capitalize on the strong start provided by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Sri Lanka bowling attack led by spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka have completely decimated the Indian innings. Charith Asalanka's marvelous bowling skills dismissed four Indian batters including Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav on back-to-back deliveries.
Clear benefit for spin bowling
One thing that is crystal clear now is the benefits for the spinner on the pitch of R. Premdasa Stadium. Yesterday, we saw how Kuldeep Yadav destroyed Pakistan batters with his magical deliveries, and today, the performances by Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka are displaying the same result.
That means Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel will play a crucial role today. The match is interrupted by the rains for now and India is playing at 197/9 in 47 overs. In case the overs get reduced, it will become more easy for the Sri Lankan batters.