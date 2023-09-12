comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 12 2023 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.85 -1.68%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 191.4 -3.48%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 990.9 1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.9 -3.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,636.8 0.29%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Part-time bowler Charith Asalanka wreak havoc for India's batting, clinches 4 wickets
Back

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Part-time bowler Charith Asalanka wreak havoc for India's batting, clinches 4 wickets

 1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:43 PM IST Devesh Kumar

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Charith Asalanka is not even a full-time bowler. Before today's match, Charith Asalanka had just 1 wicket to his name in his 39 ODI innings

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka (AFP)Premium
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka (AFP)

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: India is in trouble against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The middle and lower order batsman couldn't capitalize on the strong start provided by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Sri Lanka bowling attack led by spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka have completely decimated the Indian innings. Charith Asalanka's marvelous bowling skills dismissed four Indian batters including Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav on back-to-back deliveries.

The most interesting part of this whole saga is that Charith Asalanka is not even a full-time bowler. Before today's match, Charith Asalanka had just 1 wicket to his name in his 39 ODI innings. The 4-wicket spell by Charith Asalanka was enough to create a buzz on social media platforms.

Catch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE updates 

It is going to be a long night for the Team India bowlers as Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj are struggling to take India's score beyond 200 runs. Charith Asalanka started with the strong Ishan Kishan who has shown his potential to build partnerships and play long innings. Power-hitter Ravindra Jadeja became the second target of Charith Asalanka.

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his moderate batting skills, but Charith Asalanka didn't give him much space and dismissed him on just 5 runs. The most shocking ball was the next as he delivered a beautifully to dismiss Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammed Siraj ruined his hat-trick chance, but the bowler surely made his mark.

Clear benefit for spin bowling

One thing that is crystal clear now is the benefits for the spinner on the pitch of R. Premdasa Stadium. Yesterday, we saw how Kuldeep Yadav destroyed Pakistan batters with his magical deliveries, and today, the performances by Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka are displaying the same result.

That means Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel will play a crucial role today. The match is interrupted by the rains for now and India is playing at 197/9 in 47 overs. In case the overs get reduced, it will become more easy for the Sri Lankan batters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 06:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App