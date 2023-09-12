India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: India is in trouble against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The middle and lower order batsman couldn't capitalize on the strong start provided by the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The Sri Lanka bowling attack led by spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka have completely decimated the Indian innings. Charith Asalanka's marvelous bowling skills dismissed four Indian batters including Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav on back-to-back deliveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most interesting part of this whole saga is that Charith Asalanka is not even a full-time bowler. Before today's match, Charith Asalanka had just 1 wicket to his name in his 39 ODI innings. The 4-wicket spell by Charith Asalanka was enough to create a buzz on social media platforms.

Catch India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE updates It is going to be a long night for the Team India bowlers as Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj are struggling to take India's score beyond 200 runs. Charith Asalanka started with the strong Ishan Kishan who has shown his potential to build partnerships and play long innings. Power-hitter Ravindra Jadeja became the second target of Charith Asalanka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his moderate batting skills, but Charith Asalanka didn't give him much space and dismissed him on just 5 runs. The most shocking ball was the next as he delivered a beautifully to dismiss Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammed Siraj ruined his hat-trick chance, but the bowler surely made his mark.

Clear benefit for spin bowling One thing that is crystal clear now is the benefits for the spinner on the pitch of R. Premdasa Stadium. Yesterday, we saw how Kuldeep Yadav destroyed Pakistan batters with his magical deliveries, and today, the performances by Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka are displaying the same result.