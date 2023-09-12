The Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka is set to take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is a team on the rise, having already secured a victory against Bangladesh.

They will approach their upcoming match against India, who are expected to be fatigued, with a good deal of confidence on Tuesday. What is the weather prediction? Team India is ready for their upcoming match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. As usual, there are concerns about rain potentially disrupting the game, but we remain hopeful that it won't significantly impact the contest.

According to AccuWeather, the match is expected to have continuous overcast conditions. However, the primary concern remains the possibility of rain, with data indicating an 84 per cent chance of precipitation and 95 per cent cloud cover during the day. Although the rain is likely to diminish as the day progresses, clouds are anticipated to persist throughout the day.

Furthermore, there might be a delay in the start of the match due to thunderstorms predicted around 3 pm, which is the scheduled start time.

India has claimed the top position after a resounding 228-run win against Pakistan. Despite playing just one match, India holds the number one spot with a remarkable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.560. Sri Lanka secured the second position in the standings by virtue of their victory over Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage. They currently possess an NRR of +0.420. India leads the Super 4 standings with a dominant performance, while Sri Lanka holds the second spot with a positive NRR.

India vs Sri Lanka: When, Where and how to watch?

The India vs. Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 3:00 p.m. IST. The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Additionally, all Asia Cup matches, including the India vs. Sri Lanka fixture, will be available for free live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. However, for viewing on other devices such as TVs or laptops, users will be required to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.