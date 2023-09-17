India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammad Siraj's 6 wickets leave netizens, Delhi Police lauding ‘the GOAT spell’1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 04:49 PM IST
India's men cricket team playing Sri Lanka for Asia Cup final in Colombo, Siraj takes 4 wickets in an over.
India's men cricket team is playing Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup finals being held in Colombo. The match was delayed by 40 mins due to rain. Sri Lanka opened to a ‘Mohammad Siraj on fire' who took five overs in just 16 balls!
“No speed challans for #Siraj today." wrote Delhi police on their official X account.
“The GOAT spell. - 4 wickets by Siraj in a single over." wrote another Twitter user.
“Joint fastest in the ODI history.", lauded another user.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.
“What a start Boom Boom Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj Miyan." praised another Twitter user.