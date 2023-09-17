India's men cricket team is playing Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup finals being held in Colombo. The match was delayed by 40 mins due to rain. Sri Lanka opened to a ‘Mohammad Siraj on fire' who took five overs in just 16 balls!

India's pace bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed six wickets, four in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Sri Lanka also lost its first wicket , Kusal Perera, to Jasprit Bumrah in the first over itself. Siraj sent back Pathum Nissanka (2) and then Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Aslanka (0) but a hat-trick was averted. He then got Dhananjaya de Silva (4) after one ball.

Siraj got his fifth with the wicket of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, equalling an ODI record for a bowler's fastest five-wicket haul from his first 16 balls of the match.

Kusal Mendis hit three boundaries before becoming Siraj's sixth wicket.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday. Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Dushan Hemantha in place of Maheesh Theekshana.

For India, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were back in the playing eleven after being rested for one game, while Washington Sundar came in for injured Axar Patel.

Netizens had a blast with Mohammad Siraj's fifer. This is how Twitter reacted to the blast!

“The historical over of Mohammad Siraj.....!!! 4 wickets in a single over."