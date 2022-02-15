The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announces a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of India, under which the T20 Internationals will be played first.

Initially, the two-Test series was planned before the T20 matches.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

It was recently reported by media that the T20s against the Lankan side will take place before Test matches in Mohali and Bengaluru and the cricket body has now confirmed it.

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next 2 will be played in Dharamsala. The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4-8 and the 2nd Test will be played from March 12-16 in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8.

With the schedule announced for Sri Lanka series, the BCCI is expected to name the Test captain, a post which was left vacant in the wake of Kohli's unexpected resignation a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa.

Kohli ended his tenure as India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins, 11 draws and 17 losses in 68 Tests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.