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India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Colombo weather forecast: Will Shubman Gill's men get match practice in warm-up tie?

Rain threat looms large on Friday (August 7) throughout the day as India take on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day warm-up game.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Aug 2026, 10:37 AM IST
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India captain Shubman Gill.
India captain Shubman Gill.
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Rain threat looms large on Friday as India take on Sri Lanka XI on the first day of the three-day warm-up game in Colombo. The warm-up game is in preparation for the Indian batters to get acclimatised with the conditions ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka which starts on August 15 in Galle. India have been asked to bowl first in the warm-up game.

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Although India hosted Afghanistan in June, but that one-off Test wasn't a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The India vs Sri Lanka Test series will be the first for Shubman Gill's men in the ongoing WTC cycle in 2026. India are place fifth in the WTC 2025-27 points table while Sri Lanka sit a rank below in sixth position.

Also Read | IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score, Day 1: Shubman Gill misses out due to injury

However, rain might play a spoilsport to India's plans in the warm-up game.

Colombo weather update on Friday.
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Colombo weather forecast on Friday

According to Colombo weather forecast, it is cloudy and is expected to remain the same throughout the day. According to the Accuweather.com, there will 4.5 hours of rain during the day in Colombo with a cloud cover of 91% and 97% probability of precipitation.

Things doesn't look great either in the afternoon with 99% of cloud cover and a 4.9mm of rain amount. The humidity will be 73% while 70% probability of precipitation. “Rain, some heavy, to affect the area from Friday morning into Sunday afternoon,” said the website.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka XI Live streaming details: Where to watch 3-day warm-up tie?

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket XI won the toss and opted to bat against India in this three-day warm-up game. The two-match Test series will get underway with the opening game at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, before the teams move to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27.

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India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men's Selection Committee has included Aquib Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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