India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI Colombo weather forecast: Will Shubman Gill's men get match practice in warm-up tie?

Rain threat looms large on Friday as India take on Sri Lanka XI on the first day of the three-day warm-up game in Colombo. The warm-up game is in preparation for the Indian batters to get acclimatised with the conditions ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka which starts on August 15 in Galle. India have been asked to bowl first in the warm-up game.

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Although India hosted Afghanistan in June, but that one-off Test wasn't a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The India vs Sri Lanka Test series will be the first for Shubman Gill's men in the ongoing WTC cycle in 2026. India are place fifth in the WTC 2025-27 points table while Sri Lanka sit a rank below in sixth position.

However, rain might play a spoilsport to India's plans in the warm-up game.

Colombo weather update on Friday.

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Colombo weather forecast on Friday According to Colombo weather forecast, it is cloudy and is expected to remain the same throughout the day. According to the Accuweather.com, there will 4.5 hours of rain during the day in Colombo with a cloud cover of 91% and 97% probability of precipitation.

Things doesn't look great either in the afternoon with 99% of cloud cover and a 4.9mm of rain amount. The humidity will be 73% while 70% probability of precipitation. “Rain, some heavy, to affect the area from Friday morning into Sunday afternoon,” said the website.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket XI won the toss and opted to bat against India in this three-day warm-up game. The two-match Test series will get underway with the opening game at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, before the teams move to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27.

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India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men's Selection Committee has included Aquib Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in