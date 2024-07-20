India vs Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar to address media before tour — Date, time, other details here

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will be addressing a press conference in Mumbai before flying to Sri Lanka for India's six-match white-ball series.

“A pre-departure press conference has been organised ahead of the team’s departure to Sri Lanka for the bilateral series,” News 18 quoted BCCI as saying.

The conference will take place on July 22, 2024, at 10 am.

The T20 series against Sri Lanka will be held on July 27, followed by games on July 28 and 30.

All the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The players in the squad are likely to leave on July 22.

Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's T20 captain. The 33-year-old will lead a 15-member T20 squad for three internationals.

Following the series, the ODIs will be held on August 2, 4 and 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20 internationals after leading India to the World Cup triumph in the West Indies last month, returns as the skipper of the one-day international team.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul made comebacks in the ODI squad for the Men in Blue's upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer, who was omitted from the BCCI central contract, was also named in the ODI squad.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.