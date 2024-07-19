Hardik Pandya out of captaincy race amid divorce news: See full schedule, squad for India vs Sri Lanka T20I, ODI series

India vs Sri Lanka: The squad for the upcoming T20Is and ODI series against Sri Lanka has been announced. There was a lot of speculations as to who will lead the T20 format after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the shortest format.

Suryakumar Yadav, placed at the 2nd spot and the only Indian player in the top five of the Men's T20I Batting ranking, has been appointed as the captain of the Indian T20 team for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka starting on July 27. With this, Hardik Pandya, who confirmed his divorce rumours with his wife and actor Natasa Stankovic, has not been given any leadership role. Pandya was the Vice Captain in the T20 World Cup 2024 and was also one of the heroes of victory.

Speaking of the 50-over series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma will captain Indian Team. Shubman Gill, who recenlty captained the T20 series against Zimbabwe, has been named vice-captain for both the formats.

Check full squad for T20I T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

Check full squad for ODI Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Also Read | Dhoni, Kohli in line of fire as former spinner alleges he was unfairly treated

India vs Sri Lanka T20 and ODI schedule: The T20I series against Sri Lanka will start from July 27, second on 28 July and third on July 30. All the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla, Sri Lanka. The match will start at 7 pm IST.