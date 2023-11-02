India will take on Sri Lanka on November 2 in the 33rd ODI World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India will take on Sri Lanka on November 2 in the 33rd ODI World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The India vs Sri Lanka Mumbai ODI is a day-night match starting at 2 p.m.

It would be the 7th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India are in the 2nd position with 12 points in the World Cup 2023 team table whereas Sri Lanka are in the 7th position of the table with 4 points.

In their first match, the Men in Blue defeated Australia by 6 wickets (with 52 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. In their second match, Team India defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on October 11.

In their third match, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets (with 117 balls remaining) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. In the fourth match, India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets (with 51 balls remaining) at runs MCA Stadium, Pune on October 19.

In their 5th match, the Indian team defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets (with 12 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala on October 22. Team India defeated England by 100 runs in its 6th match at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 29.

In their first match, Sri Lanka were defeated by South Africa by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7. In the second match, the Lions were defeated by Pakistan by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) on October 10, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

In their third match, Sri Lanka were defeated by Australia by 5 wickets (with 88 balls remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 16. In their fourth and fifth matches, Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands (October 21) and England (October 26) by 5 wickets and 8 wickets respectively. In their 6th match, Sri Lanka were defeated by Afghanistan by 7 wickets (with 28 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium in Pune on October 30.

India Possible XI Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Possible XI Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinuth Wellalage/Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera

India vs Sri Lanka match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Mumbai are set to be sunny to partly cloudy and very warm. According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain in Pune in the next 24 hours.

The temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees to 26 degrees and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the south direction in the day and 9 km/h in the north-north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in daytime and 26km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 18% during the daytime and 17% at night.

India vs Sri Lanka match today: When, where and how to watch India vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 p.m.

