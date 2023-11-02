India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: India sealed its berth in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 as it crushed Sri Lanka by 302 runs. India's pace attack led by Mohammed Shami bowled out Sri Lanka on 55 runs, recreating the epic attack of Asia Cup 2023. Mohammed Shami broke several records and now he is India's highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup. The pacer clinched 45 wickets to achieve the milestone and surpassed former India pacer Zaheer Khan to create a record.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Mohammed Siraj who played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's collapse with those early wickets congratulated Mohammed Shami on achieving the milestone. “Most wickets for India at the World Cup! A brilliant achievement. Congratulations Shami bhai," the Indian pacer said in a post on X.

And not just this, Mohammed Shami also has the highest number of fifers for the Indian team in ODI cricket. In the World Cup match against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Shami clinched 4th fifer of his ODI career surpassing former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's 189-run partnership

Apart from the solid bowling, India's batting also impressed once again as young Shubman Gill played in a beautiful 189-run partnership with star Virat Kohli. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed on the second ball of the match and then Virat Kohli walked to the crease with big responsibilities on his shoulders.

Shubman Gill was also finding his rhythm after recovering from dengue and today he played a strong innings of 92 runs to provide his team with the required stability. Everyone was waiting for the point when Virat Kohli smashed his 49th ODI century to match legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record, but the fans were disappointed as King Kohli was dismissed on 88.

Shreyas Iyer, who is struggling to find his form this year played a wonderful innings of 82 runs and Ravindra Jadeja's 35-run innings provided India with that final push in the death overs. India scored 357/8 after 50 overs and the pacers took over from here.

