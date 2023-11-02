comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: 'World class bowler,' internet shower praises on Mohammed Shami for destroying Sri Lanka's batting
ICC World Cup 2023: ‘World class bowler,’ internet shower praises on Mohammed Shami for destroying Sri Lanka's batting

 Devesh Kumar

India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah clinched four early wickets to provide a good base to Mohammed Shami and the experienced Indian pacer didn't fail to make his mark as he single-handedly dismissed Sri Lanka's rest of the batting order

India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (ICC Twitter)Premium
India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (ICC Twitter)

India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami wiped out Sri Lanka's batting order as he clinched 5 wickets to take India to its 7th victory in the current edition of the World Cup. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah clinched four early wickets to provide a good base to Mohammed Shami and the experienced Indian pacer didn't fail to make his mark as he single-handedly dismissed Sri Lanka's rest of the batting order.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023

The fifer against Sri Lanka is Mohammed Shami's second this World Cup season as he spread similar magic against New Zealand at the beautiful ground of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Dharamshala. The users on social media praised the Indian pacer for his wonderful performance and even questioned his exclusion from the playing XI.

Here's how Team India fans reacted

With this victory, India has confirmed its place in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to win matches with a margin of 300+ runs twice. Although, he was dismissed early today, but Rohit Sharma has truly led his team from the front and the hopes of more than a billion people rest on his shoulders now. Before the match against Sri Lanka Rohit Sharma spoke on Team India's recent successes and said that he didn't want to think too much about it as he is aware that suddenly he can be the “bad captain."

"It's not my thought process (that India is enjoying a dream run), it's the team's thought process that the guys comply with. When things look good, everything looks good, everything works well. I know how this whole thing works. I'm quite aware of one game here and there, I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain. I know how it works. I try and do what is necessary from the team's perspective and be sure of that," Rohit Sharma said.

Milestone Alert!
Milestone Alert!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 10:56 PM IST
