ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma bowled out on second ball against Sri Lanka, internet ‘stunned’

India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma smashed a FOUR on the first ball, but Dilshan Madushanka made a comeback on next ball as he dismissed Indian skipper

Premium India vs Sri Lanka: India's captain Rohit Sharma is clean bowled during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (AFP)

India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka is off to a great start against India as pacer Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the match. Rohit Sharma has played attacking cricket in World Cup 2023 so far and he started on a similar note against Sri Lanka with a beautiful four, but Dilshan Madushanka made a comeback on the next ball as he dismissed the Indian skipper on 4 runs. India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 The users on social media were stunned by Rohit Sharma's wicket with some expressing disappointment while some claiming it was a good learning for the upcoming batters. Currently, Virat Kohli and opener Shubman Gill are trying to stabilize Indian innings after an early wicket. Here's how internet reacted

Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to ball against India, who have been great at chases in ICC World Cup 2023 so far. The flat pitch of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai offers an advantage to batters and Indian batters can put up a good score on the board. A good partnership between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill can provide that base for the middle order to play more freely and take the final score as high as possible.

Ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about India's good performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far and the appreciation he is receiving for his good leadership. Rohit Sharma said he is aware of the processes and also knows that suddenly he can be the "bad captain."

"It's not my thought process (that India is enjoying a dream run), it's the team's thought process that the guys comply with. When things look good, everything looks good, everything works well. I know how this whole thing works. I'm quite aware of one game here and there, I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain. I know how it works. I try and do what is necessary from the team's perspective and be sure of that," Rohit Sharma said.

