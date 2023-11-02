India vs Sri Lanka | IND vs SL Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: A dominant India take on a tottering Sri Lankan side at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 2pm today. The IND vs SL
Sri Lanka have been on a rollercoaster ride so far in an injury-ravaged tournament. After successive defeats to South Africa, Pakistan and Australia in their first three matches, the Lankans bounced back with strong wins in their next two matches, including a win over reigning world champions England. However, a defeat to Afghanistan in their last match put a big dent in their World Cup hopes.
The Lankans currently sit 7th on the ICC World Cup Points Table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.275. The Kusal Mendis-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways and stay alive in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's India remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament with 6 wins in a row. The Men in Blue will be looking to become the first team in the tournament to qualify for the semi-finals.
Shreyas Iyer, who will be playing on this home ground, will be in the spotlight against the Lankans with 134 runs in 6 matches so far at an average of 33.50. Shreyas hasn't set the World Cup stage ablaze this year, with opposition teams targeting his well-known weakness against short deliveries.
India and Sri Lanka World Cup squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.
Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.
When and where to watch the match?
India vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 p.m.
Bowlers are in good rhythm, don't need rest, says Rohit Sharma
Speaking at the pre-match press conference Rohit said, "As far as resting for the bowlers is concerned, I think they are in great rhythm at this point in time. They don't want to rest. (Their) body is fine. This is the feedback that I have got from all the bowlers. So, they are happy to play games,"
Sachin Tendulkar's life-sized statue unveiled at Wankhede
Sachin Tendulkar's life-sized statue has been unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of Men in Blue's clash against Sri Lanka.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Sachin said, “The 2013 was the most emotional day of my life on a cricket field. I remember batting against West Indies and they (broadcasters) started showing my mother on the big screen. I was trying hard not to lose focus. Seeing my family members on the big screen, I struggled to stay focused at the crease. I couldn't help but wonder if the broadcaster was supporting us or the West Indies, as they were trying to engage the crowd while the Test had still not been done and dusted. These are memories that bring a smile to your face,"
"I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain", Rohit Sharma vary about IND's dream run
While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohti said, "It's not my thought process (that India is enjoying a dream run), it's the team's thought process that the guys comply with. When things look good, everything looks good, everything works well,"
"I know how this whole thing works. I'm quite aware of one game here and there, I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain. I know how it works. I try and do what is necessary from the team's perspective and be sure of that," Rohit added.
Head to head records
These two teams have played 167 ODIs against each other so far. India have won 98 of those and Sri Lanka 57. Eleven of those matches did not produce any results while one match ended in a tie.
When it comes to World Cups, however, the records are evenly balanced. These two teams have played 8 matches so far, with 4 wins each. One match did not produce any results. The last time Sri Lanka defeated India in a World Cup was in 2007. In the last 5 WC encounters, India have won 4.
Hardik Pandya to miss out today
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit confirmed that Hardik Pandya will not playing against Sri Lanka today. He said, "There is a positive update on Hardik. Things have gone well for him till now. Though he is not available for tomorrow's match, Pandya is recovering well. We are monitoring his progress every day. Hopefully, he will be back soon. I can say only this much now,"
'Don't want a situation like this', Rohit Sharma on Mumbai air quality
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said, "I mean, in an ideal world, you don't want a situation like this, but I'm pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation. It's not ideal, everyone knows that. But obviously, looking at our future generation, your kids, my kids, obviously, it's quite important that they get to live without any fear. So, yeah, every time I get to speak outside of cricket, if we are not discussing cricket, I always talk about this, that you know we have to look after our future generation,"
Probable XI for both sides
India Probable XI
India Probable XI
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Probable XI
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinuth Wellalage/Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera
Mumbai weather prediction
The weather conditions in Mumbai are set to be sunny to partly cloudy and very warm. According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain in Pune in the next 24 hours.
The temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees to 26 degrees and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the south direction in the day and 9 km/h in the north-north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in daytime and 26km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 18% during the daytime and 17% at night.
IND vs SL Live Cricket Score Updates: When and where to watch?
IND vs SL Live Cricket Score Updates: India vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm
