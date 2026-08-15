IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill wins toss in Galle, India opt to bat first in landmark 600th Test

Sri Lanka cricket team vs Indian national cricket team match scorecard: A gruelling trial by spin awaits Indian batters in the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on Saturday in Galle. The first Test is also India's 600th Test - a landmark moment in Indian cricket history.

Having drawn against England and lost to South Africa at home, the Indian team see themselves fifth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with Bangladesh ahead of them. For Shubman Gill and Co. the Test series against Sri Lanka gives the Indian team a perfect chance to stay alive in the race for final.

However, India WTC final dreams might be interrupted by rain in Galle. According to Accuweather.com, rain is predicted on all the five days in the area. In fact, rain prevented the India team were unable to train on Thursday.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test series schedule