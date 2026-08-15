IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill wins toss in Galle, India opt to bat first in landmark 600th Test

Sri Lanka cricket team vs Indian national cricket team match scorecard: A gruelling trial by spin awaits Indian batters in the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on Saturday in Galle. The first Test is also India's 600th Test - a landmark moment in Indian cricket history.
Having drawn against England and lost to South Africa at home, the Indian team see themselves fifth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with Bangladesh ahead of them. For Shubman Gill and Co. the Test series against Sri Lanka gives the Indian team a perfect chance to stay alive in the race for final.
However, India WTC final dreams might be interrupted by rain in Galle. According to Accuweather.com, rain is predicted on all the five days in the area. In fact, rain prevented the India team were unable to train on Thursday.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (In IST)
|August 15-19
|Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test
|Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|August 23-27
|Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
|10 AM
India's 600th Test match also falls on 80th Independence Day. Just before the toss, Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir hoisted the National Flag in Galle.
India are playing with the same team that played against Afghanistan. The only change is Devdutt Padikkal, who is coming in place of injured Sai Sudharsan.
Indian captain Shubman Gill and Sri Lankan counterpart Dhananjaya de Silva walk out for the toss in Galle. The skies look a little overcast while its humid. India have won the toss and opt to bat first. Off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha is making his Test debut for Sri Lanka. The 25-year-old has received his Test cap. He dismissed KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the warm-up game.
Sri Lanka have won 27 of the 49 Tests played here since 1998, a dominance built around crafty spinners turning the knife in. The home nation has long moved away from the heady days of Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, but they still have spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis, who have made Galle their fortress.
A gruelling trial by spin awaits Indian batters in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. India have been flawless in white-ball cricket, but in Tests, its the other way round. Home whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa have put a hole in India's World Test Championship ambitions.
This Test match marks a landmark 600th for India since their first in 1932. It is also the 50th Test match to be played in Galle. In the process, Shubman Gill joins a list of Indian captains to lead in cetenary Tests. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi captained in the 100th Test, while Virat Kohli was the Indian captain in its 500th game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test in Galle.