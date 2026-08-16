IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India, Devdutt Padikkal eye mammoth score in Galle; KL Rahul expected to resume

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian team would look to add as much runs as possible on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after Devdutt Padikkal's maiden hundred on the opening day put the visitors in driver's seat.

Back in the Test team after 2024, Padikkal remained not out at 131 as India finished Day 1 at a commanding 288/2. Rishabh Pant was giving him company on 27 at close with whom Padikkal has added 52 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who retired hurt on 77, due to cramps, is expected to come out to bat on the second day. Earlier, the Rahul-Padikkal pair added 150 runs for the second wicket to keep the Lankans pinned to the wall.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test series schedule