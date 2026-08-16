IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India, Devdutt Padikkal eye mammoth score in Galle; KL Rahul expected to resume

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: The Indian team would look to add as much runs as possible on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after Devdutt Padikkal's maiden hundred on the opening day put the visitors in driver's seat.
Back in the Test team after 2024, Padikkal remained not out at 131 as India finished Day 1 at a commanding 288/2. Rishabh Pant was giving him company on 27 at close with whom Padikkal has added 52 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who retired hurt on 77, due to cramps, is expected to come out to bat on the second day. Earlier, the Rahul-Padikkal pair added 150 runs for the second wicket to keep the Lankans pinned to the wall.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 15-19
|Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test
|Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|August 23-27
|Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
|10 AM
Indian opener KL Rahul was retired hurt with cramps on Day 1 in galle. Rahul, who had reached 77 not out, initially walked out towards the middle after Tea break but appeared to be struggling with his right hand. The cramps then appeared to worsen, with Rahul also seemingly experiencing pain in his left hand. He was seen limping as well, prompting him to leave the field.
Rahul's departure brought an end to his unbeaten 150-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal.
Before this Test, Devdutt Padikkal last played a Test match against Australia in 2024 during the BGT. Coming into the side replacing injured Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal was in a roll. He first scored an unbeaten hundred during the warmup match, before his maiden Test hundred on Saturday. Padikkal reached 131 not out at stumps on Day 1. He faced 178 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six, so far.
India have commanded on the first day in Galle. After opting to bat first, the Indians had a flying start until Yashasvi Jaiswal was unfortunately run out. However, that didn't deter India too much as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal rebuild with a 150-run stand. Rahul was retired hurt on 76 before Padikkal registered his maiden Test hundred. India finished the day on 288/2.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.