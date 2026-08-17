IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mohammed Siraj strikes in first over after India bowled out for 462 in Galle

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: After rain robbed more than one session on Sunday in Galle, both India and Sri Lanka would be hoping for a full day's play on Day 3 of the first Test. Devdutt Padikkal’s career-best 167 put India in command as it reached 460/9 in its first innings. Padikkal’s maiden test century was again central to India’s innings, with KL Rahul also scoring 82 and Dhruv Jurel contributing 51 runs. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took 4-109, while debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha took 3/175.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 15-19
|Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test
|Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|August 23-27
|Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
|10 AM
What a start for India! After being bowled out for 462, Mohammed Siraj gives India an early breakthrough in the second ball of the Sri Lankan innings. Nishan Fernando is caught by Devdutt Padikkal for nought. SL 0/1
Unlike Day 2, the match starts on time today. Overnight batter Prasidh Krishna is the last Indian batter out, caught by Niroshan Dickwella. India have been bowled out for 462.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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