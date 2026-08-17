IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mohammed Siraj strikes in first over after India bowled out for 462 in Galle

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: After rain robbed more than one session on Sunday in Galle, both India and Sri Lanka would be hoping for a full day's play on Day 3 of the first Test. Devdutt Padikkal’s career-best 167 put India in command as it reached 460/9 in its first innings. Padikkal’s maiden test century was again central to India’s innings, with KL Rahul also scoring 82 and Dhruv Jurel contributing 51 runs. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took 4-109, while debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha took 3/175.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test series schedule