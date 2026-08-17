IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mohammed Siraj strikes in first over after India bowled out for 462 in Galle

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: After rain robbed more than one session on Sunday in Galle, both India and Sri Lanka would be hoping for a full day's play on Day 3 of the first Test. Devdutt Padikkal’s career-best 167 put India in command as it reached 460/9 in its first innings. Padikkal’s maiden test century was again central to India’s innings, with KL Rahul also scoring 82 and Dhruv Jurel contributing 51 runs. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took 4-109, while debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha took 3/175.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 15-19
|Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test
|Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|August 23-27
|Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
|10 AM
What a start for India! After being bowled out for 462, Mohammed Siraj gives India an early breakthrough in the second ball of the Sri Lankan innings. Nishan Fernando is caught by Devdutt Padikkal for nought. SL 0/1
Unlike Day 2, the match starts on time today. Overnight batter Prasidh Krishna is the last Indian batter out, caught by Niroshan Dickwella. India have been bowled out for 462.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.