IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: All eyes on Galle weather as Team India look to build on 178-run lead

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: Team India will look to build on a healthy lead of 178 runs on Day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

Replying to India's total of 462, Sri Lanka were all out for 284 in 79.4 overs, but not without a fight. All-rounder Sonal Dinusha scored his maiden Test century, whereas Niroshan Dickwella impressed with a knock of 80 on his return to the Lankan Test side.

Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother at one stage, with their score reading 90/5. However, Dinusha and Dickwella forged a 146-run stand for the sixth wicket to lead hosts' fightback, although it was short-lived as the hosts' began losing wickets again after the partnership.

Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4/76, whereas Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 3/57. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav all took one wicket each.

However, overcast conditions towards the end of the day on Monday forced the ground staff to cover the pitch, meaning India's second innings would not begin until Day Four on Tuesday. Due to the time lost to bad weather, play is expected to resume at 9:45 AM IST on Tuesday.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test series schedule