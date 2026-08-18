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IND vs SL LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: All eyes on Galle weather as Team India look to build on 178-run lead

IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: India will look to build on their lead of 178 runs on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday, when the visitors walk out to bat in their second innings. The match is expected to resume at 9.45 AM.

PN Vishnu
Updated18 Aug 2026, 09:08:13 AM IST
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India's KL Rahul scored 82 runs in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
India's KL Rahul scored 82 runs in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. (ANI Pic Service)

India national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard: Team India will look to build on a healthy lead of 178 runs on Day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday.

Replying to India's total of 462, Sri Lanka were all out for 284 in 79.4 overs, but not without a fight. All-rounder Sonal Dinusha scored his maiden Test century, whereas Niroshan Dickwella impressed with a knock of 80 on his return to the Lankan Test side.

Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother at one stage, with their score reading 90/5. However, Dinusha and Dickwella forged a 146-run stand for the sixth wicket to lead hosts' fightback, although it was short-lived as the hosts' began losing wickets again after the partnership.

Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4/76, whereas Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 3/57. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav all took one wicket each.

However, overcast conditions towards the end of the day on Monday forced the ground staff to cover the pitch, meaning India's second innings would not begin until Day Four on Tuesday. Due to the time lost to bad weather, play is expected to resume at 9:45 AM IST on Tuesday.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Test series schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
August 15-19Sri Lanka vs India 1st TestGalle International Cricket Stadium, Galle10 AM
August 23-27Sri Lanka vs India 2nd TestSinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo10 AM

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18 Aug 2026, 09:08:13 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Where can fans in India watch the first Test?

Fans in India can watch the first India vs Sri Lanka Test on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

18 Aug 2026, 08:58:32 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Mohammad Kasif slams Rishabh Pant for lack of ‘common sense’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has slammed Rishabh Pant for the latter's lack of “common sense” after he was dismissed for 39 during the ongoing first Test in Galle, while going for an aggressive shot.

“I have no complaints about the way Rishabh Pant got out,” Kaif told Sony Sports Network.

“He plays like that only, but the complaint is about common sense. It was the first over with the new ball. He jumped three times in that over. Common sense means play the cut shot," he added.

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18 Aug 2026, 08:47:19 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: What happened on Day 3 of the first Test in Galle?

On Day three of the first Test, India, who resumed their innings from their overnight score of 460/9, were bowled out for 462.

Sri Lanka, in their reply, were all out for 284, but not without a fight as Sonal Dinusha scored his maiden Test century. Niroshan Dickwella scored 80 on his return to the Sri Lanka Test playing XI. Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/76 whereas Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 3/57.

India will begin their second innings at the start of the fourth day.

18 Aug 2026, 08:39:39 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Will it rain in Galle today?

According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of a brief shower or two in the morning with mostly cloudy and humid conditions in Galle. There is a 56 percent chance of rain at around 10 AM, which means that we could be in for a delayed start.

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18 Aug 2026, 08:39:40 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India that is taking place in Galle. Today is Day four of the Test and India will walk out to bat in their second innings, with a lead of 178 runs after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284. The match is scheduled to resume at 9.45 AM IST.

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